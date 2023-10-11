Caltrans Awards Nearly $115 Million to Transform Neighborhoods 10.11.2023

Earlier this week, Caltrans announced that it has awarded nearly 115 million dollars in clean California grants to cities and local agencies.

This is of governor Gavin Newsom’s clean California initiative, which is a 1.2 billion dollar, multi year commitment led by Caltrans. Caltrans says that the clean California grants have funded nearly 300 projects statewide to revitalize and beautify underserved communities. The projects will improve public spaces, tribal lands, parks, neighborhoods, transit centers, walking paths, streets, roadsides, and more.

Caltrans says the grants awarded earlier this week range from 88 thousand dollars to 15 million, and that they are developing a program in which communities throughout the state can earn a special clean California community designation by meeting criteria centered around preventing and cleaning up litter, promoting recycling and greening, or beautifying neighborhoods.