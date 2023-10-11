Energy Storage Plant App Off Highway 1 in SLO Withdrawn 10.11.2023

Late last week, the California energy commission terminated the proceeding for Canadian energy company Hydrostor’s Pecho Energy Storage Center.

The proposed center was planned to be built off highway 1 between San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay, and would construct an industrial site to store 400 megawatts of energy by using excess electricity to compress air in caverns deep underground.

The proposed storage plant had previously faced challenges, attempting to survey the proposed site by drilling monitoring wells deep underground. The company received complaints, however, and the California coastal commission had sent a letter to them stating they would need state permits to continue drilling. The company has since stated that they are exploring alternative project configurations.