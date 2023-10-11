Burglar Breaks Into Paso Robles Local Business The Pour House 10.11.2023

The Paso Robles police department released a statement on a local business burglary that took place early Tuesday morning.

The police department says an unknown male wearing a hat, mask, and gloves broke through the front door of the Pour House on Pine street at around 3:30 am. The suspect took 20 Pour House hats, a bottle of wine, and two bags of chips. The police department says the suspect was seen walking south on Pine street with a backpack after exiting. The department says that around two hours later, another individual arrived at the business and took two bottles of wine and a plastic bag with unknown contents before leaving the building. The Paso Robles police department is asking anyone with information to call them at (805) 237-6464.

Leslie Pauls of the Pour House on Pine street in Paso Robles shared a captured photograph of a burglar who broke into the Pour House early Tuesday morning. The burglar smashed through the front door at around 3:30 am, and reportedly stole wine and several Pour House hats. Pauls asks that if anyone sees a man trying to sell Pour House hats to contact her or the Paso Robles police department at (805) 237-6464.