Drowning Child at Lake Nacimiento Rescued By Lompoc Teen 8.26.2024

The Monterey County Park Rangers Association recently gave a shoutout to a teenager from Lompoc for his heroic rescue of a child at Lake Nacimiento.

The post by the Park Rangers Association says that on August 18th, 13-year-old Lazaro Perez noticed that a seven-year-old child fell of a tube near the shoreline. The child was not wearing a life jacket, and did not resurface after submerging under the water. Perez immediately swam out to the child, locating him, and bringing him to the surface and shoreline.

Emergency officials arrived and evaluated the patient, who was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.