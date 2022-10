If you get a hoodie from San Francisco rapper Larry June, check out the phone number on it.

1-800-SOCK-2-ME is actually the phone number of Virg’s Landing Fishing Charter Company in Morro Bay.

Larry June is known for his albums, orange print, and “spaceships on the blade.”

Now he is releasing t-shirts and hoodies with the phone number of Virg’s Landing.

The rappers fans are calling Virg’s Landing, but so far, not making reservations to go out on the charter fishing boat.