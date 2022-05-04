Cambria Christmas Market 05.04.2022

The Cambria Christmas Market is returning.

Yesterday, the San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors denied an appeal challenging the permit for the Cambria Christmas Market, meaning the event can be held in 2022 and 2023.

The German-inspired market is held at the Cambria Pines Lodge. It features two million Christmas lights along with vendor booths, food, and drinks.

In 2020, because of the covid-19 pandemic, the event was open only to hotel and restaurant guests.

In July of last year, organizers began promoting the return of the market for the holiday season and planned to open it to the public; however, the market’s permit was appealed and the event permit was halted.

Once again, the market was only able to open to hotel and restaurant guests. This year, the Cambria Christmas Market is scheduled to take place from November 25th through December 31st.