Ice Cream Zoofari at Charles Paddock Zoo This Saturday 7.10.2024

The Charles Paddock Zoo will be holding its 21st Annual Ice Cream Zoofari on Saturday, July 13th from 5:30 to 8 pm.

A relaxing way to cool down this summer, this event is open to all ages, featuring music by DJ Andy Morris, activities for all ages, and a variety of all-you-can-eat sweet treats.

This year will offer over 15 flavors of ice cream to sample from the Scoop Ice Cream Shop in Atascadero. Tickets for the Ice Cream Zoofari include all-you-can-eat ice cream, sundaed, and toppings, as well as zoo admission.

Tickets are $16 for 13 years and older, $11 for 13 to 2 years, and free for ages 2 and under. Tickets can be purchased in advance online.