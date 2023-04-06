Tornadoes 04.06.2023

Have you ever seen a tornado in action?

Paso Roblan Linda Sturmer tells KPRL she grew up in tornado alley. She grew up in Quanah, Texas which is just south of Altus, Oklahoma. She says when she was young, a tornado came through the area, so she and her family traveled a mile to her grandparent’s house, because they had a storm cellar. They hid in the small cellar until her father ascertained that the storm had passed. The tornado took our her chicken house, but her family home did not suffer any major damage.

She said the tornado blew away the chicken house, but did not bother a pan of milk that her dad had left out for the chickens. The milk was still sitting there.

This year has seen a lot of tornadoes in the Midwest.

So far, the tornadoes have avoided the heart of tornado alley, Oklahoma City.

But April is traditionally a month which sees a lot of twisters in tornado alley, and they can strike any time, day or night.