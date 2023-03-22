Candidates Forum Tonight 03.22.2023

The two candidates in the Paso Robles school board election face off this evening.

A forum for the candidates for the school board will be held from 7-9 this evening at the district office board room on Niblick road.

Both Kenny Enny and Angela Hollander will be on hand to answer questions. The forum is organized and moderated by the League of Women Voters and the Paso Robles school district. The forum will be live-streamed and archived for later viewing on the school district and League’s YouTube channels.

The special election is now underway. Ballots were mailed Monday. You may have received yours already.

The ballots have to be returned to the county clerk elections office by April 18th.