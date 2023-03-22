Weather Related Issues 03.22.2023

Weather related issues continue to challenge the north county.

Road closures continue in several areas. They most prominent are the highway 41 closure between Atascadero and Morro Bay. Souza Construction is working on those mudslides. They hope to have the roadway reopened by this weekend. Highway one may be closed north of Ragged Point for months.

We’re still waiting for a plan to bridge the gap in the roadway on Chimney Rock road.

These are the among a number of closures in the north county because of the recent rain storms.

San Luis Obispo:

Perfumo Canyon Rd full closure

*Old Creek Rd from Highway 1 to Highway 46

*Southbound Highway 101 lane closure from Cuesta Springs Rd to Stagecoach Rd, and Stagecoach exit is

closed

*Stagecoach Rd closed from TV Tower Rd to end.

Morro Bay / Cayucos:

*Intermittent closures on Highway 41 near Old Morro Rd and Atascadero Creek Bridge for slide cleanup.

Atascadero:

*Highway 41 from San Gabriel Rd to Los Altos Rd due to slide activity.

Templeton / north:

*Creston Rd from Neal Springs to Cripple Creek.

*Huer Huero south of Wilson Creek Rd and at crossing.

*Burton from Eton Rd to Village Ln

*Buena Vista Dr at crossing

*Airport Rd at crossing

*Shell Creek Rd at crossing

*O’Donovan Rd at crossing

*Cholame Valley Rd from Highway 46 to McMillan Canyon Rd

*Mill Rd 5050 at creek crossing

*Santa Rosa Creek Rd full closure

*San Marcos Rd from Wellsona Rd to Nacimiento Lake Dr

*Chimney Rock Rd from Avenales Ranch to Highway 58

*Santa Rita Rd from Marsh Rd to Ridge Rd

*Penman Springs at crossing

*Los Palos at Santa Barbara Rd

*Highway 58 from Reward Rd to east of SLO / Kern County line

*Highway 41 from Los Altos Rd to San Gabriel Rd.

Ragged Point / Big Sur:

*Highway 1 full closure at Ragged Point

*Highway 1 full closure from north of Sand Dollar Day Use to South of Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn

There may be standing water out there this morning. Please drive carefully.