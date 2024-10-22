Paso Robles PD Warning of Imposter Phone Scam 10.22.2024

phone scam

The Paso Robles police department is warning residents of an ongoing phone scam in a statement released yesterday.

The police department says the scammers in question use technology that spoofs the police department’s phone number, even causing the caller ID to display “Paso Robles Police Department.”

The fraudsters then pose as police officers, even using actual badge numbers or real officer names, and say the victims must provide payments to avoid arrests for various claims. The release says these claims include missing jury duty, and often demand payment in the form of gift cards.

The Paso Robles police department reminds residents they would never call individuals with threats of arrests or demands of payment; if you receive a suspicious call and it doesn’t seem right, you are encouraged to contact the Paso Robles police department directly to verify its legitimacy.