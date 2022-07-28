Carlton Hotel For Sale 07.28.2022

The Carlton hotel is for sale. The asking price is $12.2 million dollars.

The Carlton is located on Traffic Way in downtown Atascadero.

Originally built in 1929, the 52-room hotel reopened in 2004. The current owners bought it in 1999 and remodeled it.

The restaurant space was occupied by Nautical Cowboy, but the restaurant has closed and is no longer operating.

Three new restaurants are scheduled to open in downtown Atascadero in the next few weeks including a rooftop bar in the La Plaza building and a Farm-to-Table eatery in Colony square.