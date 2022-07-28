Other Stories This Thursday 07.28.2022

A Templeton man convicted this week of possession of child pornography after a week-long trial. 35-year-old Jeffrey Paul Gentile will be sentenced in September. He faces a maximum of five years in state prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Shakira says she’ll go to trial instead of accepting a deal offered by Spanish prosecutors for tax evasion. Spanish tax officials say she owes them about $15 million in back taxes. The 45-year-old Colombian singer says she chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law. Her public relations firm says Shakira has deposited the amount she is said to owe with the Spanish tax agency, and she has no pending tax debts. The case hinges on where Shakira was living from 2012 to 2014. She says she was living in the Bahamas, but prosecutors say she was mostly living in Spain.