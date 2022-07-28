Mid State Fair Today 07.28.2022

Today at the mid state fair.

The Country Rodeo gets underway at 8 this morning at the Hearst Equestrian Center.

Beginning at 8:30, Meat Goat Showmanship will be followed by Sheep Showmanship at the Paso Robles pavilion.

The carnival and exhibits open at four this afternoon.

Tommy Harris and Harris Stage Lines will conduct the draft horse demonstration at the horse stalls at six. That’s just north of the Hearst Equestrian Center.

Tonight at the Mission Square stage,

Erin and the Earthquakes shaking up the crowd.

Dante Marsh and the Vibe Setters on the Frontier stage.

And Kane Brown with the Josh Day Band at the Chumash grandstand arena.