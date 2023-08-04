Further Delays for Removal Efforts at Paul’s Slide 08.04.2023

Continued movement of the hillside has paused removal efforts at Paul’s Slide, according to Caltrans.

A release by Caltrans says that geotech crews will continue to study measurements of recent slide activities and will help determine specific next steps for repair efforts, and design repairs based on the assessment of slide conditions.

There is still no estimated reopening date for the section of highway 1, and Caltrans says it continues to prioritize the safety of crews.

Highway 1 remains open from Cambria to Limekiln, and from Monterey to Lucia.