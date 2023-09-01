Celebration For Bicycle Pump Track at Barney Schwartz Park 9.01.2023

The Paso Robles Rec Foundation will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on September 5th for a few bicycle pump track at Barney Schwartz park.

According to the Rec Foundation, the pump track is designed to be suitable for all ages with separate tracks for different skill level riders, and will be the only pump track of its kind in Paso Robles and all of San Luis Obispo county.

The celebration will be at 10 am just southeast of the lake near the top of Barney Schwartz park. Construction will officially begin on Friday, September 15th, and the project will take approximately 140 calendar days to complete.

Funding for the track is provided by the Rec Foundation through the Dale Schwartz Memorial Endowment Fund.