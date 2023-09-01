City of Paso Accepting Applications for Airport Commission 9.01.2023

The city of Paso Robles has announced that applications for serving as a commissioner on the airport commission will be accepted until September 30th.

Appointed commissioners serve three year terms with a maximum of three consecutive terms. The purpose of the commission is to aid city council in gathering public input on the operation and future development of the Paso Robles airport by providing advice to city council and making decisions in those areas delegated by city council.

The airport commission generally meets every other month on Thursday evenings at 6:30 pm in the airport terminal at 4900 Wing Way.