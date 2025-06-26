Celebration of Life For Robert Eugene Winfield This Saturday 6.26.2025

A celebration of life for Robert Eugene Winfield will be held this Saturday, June 28th at the Estrella Warbirds museum, starting at 10 am.

Gene Winfield was an automotive customizer and fabricator; his interest in auto racing and car customization led his work to be featured in numerous TV shows and movies, such as “Bewitched,” “Star Trek,” “Back to the Future II,” and “Blade Runner.”

He died March 4, 2025 at the age of 97 in Atascadero. The celebration of life will begin with a combination of shots and videos to Gene Winfield, followed by speeches and tributes.

Just before 2 pm, will be a gathering around Winfield’s custom 1927 Model T called “The Thing.” A flyover from Army and Vintage Airplanes will follow this gathering, and the memorial will end at 3 pm.