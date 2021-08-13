Census 2020 Results 8.13.2021

The Census Bureau finally releasing information about California’s population. The 2020 Census results delayed because of the pandemic and government-imposed shut down.

The new Census results indicate the number of Latinos in California grew by about 1.6 million, or 11%. That’s much greater than the state’s rate of growth, which was 6%.

The number of Asian residents also grew, by about 1.2 million. That’s a growth rate of 25%.

Meanwhile the number of white residents fell by 1.2 million or 8.3%.

The number of black residents fell by about 44,000 people or 2%.

The state population is 39.5 million people, but the growth fell below that of other states.

For the first time in state history, California will lose a congressional seat.