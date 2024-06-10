Centennial Park Trail Closed For Asphalt Repairs 6.10.2024

Centennial Park’s trail will be closed for essential asphalt repairs and slurry sealing.

The closure commences today, and the city says the project will be completed no later than June 23, 2024. The repairs are part of the city’s ongoing efforts to improve and maintain infrastructure, and ensures the trail remains a safe and enjoyable route for pedestrians and cyclists for years.

The city had initially intended to close the trail during the spring break period for the Paso Robles school district, but was delayed due to weather for summer break.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to use alternative routes and adhere to all posted signage and detours.