Atascadero Council Meeting Tomorrow, Objective Design Standards 6.10.2024

The Atascadero city council’s next meeting is tomorrow night, starting at 6 in the evening.

A public hearing on the agenda is an ordinance that would establish objective design standards for multifamily and mixed-use developments. The objective design standards project was first initiated by the council in 2022, with draft standards subsequently reviewed and amended based on feedback by the planning commission.

The agenda report says the new design standards look to provide a menu of options and flexibility when developing multifamily or mixed-use buildings, and to bring the city in compliance with recent changes to state law. The city also says the goal of these changes is to make approval for development easier.

The objective design standards will require projects to select from a certain number of objective features based on size, scaling, or zoning of the project. Features include storage, lighting, driveway and garage standards, open space, trees, roofs, and more.

You can attend tomorrow's meeting in person.