New Principal For Pat Butler Elementary School 6.10.2024

Press Release – Emma Barker – New principal at Pat Butler Elementary School

The Paso Robles joint unified school district announced that a new principal for Pat Butler elementary school has been selected.

Beginning July 1st, Emma Barker will be the school’s new principal, pending school board approval. She attended both university of Oregon and San Diego state university.

According to the school district, Barker has been serving local communities for more than 20 years, beginning her teaching career in elementary schools before moving on to middle schools.

She has been serving as a school principal in Compton and Orange county for the past seven years.