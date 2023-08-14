Central Coast Family Starts GoFundMe For 120 Employees in Lahaina 8.14.2023

The owners of Cool Cat Café, with locations in San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, and Luh-Hai-Nuh, announced on Friday that their café in Maui, Hawaii was destroyed in the ongoing wildfires. In addition, the Corupel family’s next door restaurant, Captain Jack’s Island Grill, also burned down.

A total of 120 employees between the two restaurants have now lost their jobs, with 60 losing their homes and vehicles. The Corupels have said nearly all of them have been accounted for and safe, and have set up a GoFundMe in an effort to help their employees and family members impacted by the disaster. The GoFundMe link can be found on the Cool Cat Cafe’s website under the “Lahaina” section. Anyone wishing to donate may also do so directly through Splash Café, Cool Cat Cafe’s Pismo Beach neighbor.

Their website is: https://www.coolcatcafe.com/index.php/coolcatcafe/pismobeach

The owners of Splash Café have pledged to match funds made in their locations, dollar for dollar.