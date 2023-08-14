Cal Fire Awards 4 Grants to SLO County Grantees 8.14.2023

Cal Fire announced on Friday the successful fire prevention grant awardees for the 2022/23 grant cycle on July 27th.

Four different grantees in San Luis Obispo county received a total of 4.3 million dollars. The cities of Paso Robles and Pismo Beach, California state parks for the San Luis Obispo coast district, and San Luis Obispo county community fire safe council were all recipients to this grant. The city of Paso Robles received over 440 thousand dollars for hazardous fuels reduction equipment.

Statewide, the grant dollars totaled 113 million for fuel reduction.