DMV in Paso Will Be Closed For Renovations 8.14.2023

The Department of Motor Vehicles in Paso Robles on Park street will close this Wednesday, August 16th at 5 in the evening.

The closure is to facilitate the installation of new flooring and interior paint. During the closure period, nearby DMV services are available in San Luis Obispo and King City.

The DMV also advises customers to explore its expanded digital services, which can significantly reduce the need for physical office visits.

The DMV is anticipated to resume its operations on Tuesday, September 5th.