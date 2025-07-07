Many State Workers Continue Working Remotely 7.07.2025

Despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s return-to-office order going into effect on July 1st, several state jobs still offer remote work.

The plan to bring California state workers back to the office four days a week on July 1st has been pushed back by a year for most employees covered by new union deals.

After the Governor reopened talks, most public employee unions won extensions that let their members, managers and supervisors keep working primarily from home until June 2026. Departments will still start bringing workers not covered by those new contracts back to the office in this Month.

As of July 3rd, the state was still hiring for several full-time positions that include telework options.

You can find the available positions and their requirements at: calcareers.ca.gov.