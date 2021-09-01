Charlie Watts 8.31.2021

Since his recent death, we’re learning more about Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts. For instance, although he never learned to drive, Watts had an impressive collection of exotic cars.

He said, “I just love the shape of old cars. I can’t drive, so I just sit in them and listen to the purr. I suppose you could call it a rich man’s indulgence.”

He owned at least five significant cars….

An early Bugatti, a Lamborghini Miura, a 1937 Lagonda Rapide, and a bright-yellow, Maserati-powered Citroen 2cv, like the one featured in the 1981 James Bond classic, “For Your Eyes Only.” James Bond drove one of those.

The members of the Rolling Stones each had exotic cars. Keith Richards drove a 1972 ferrari dino 246gt. Mick jagger drove a 1966 aston martin db6. Bass player bill wymn had a 1966 mercedez-benz 250 s luxury limosine in the early 70s. He sold it ,b ut bought it back twenty years later for a complete restoration.

Call it a rich man’s indulgence.