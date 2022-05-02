Chevron Robbed 05.02.2022

A Chevron gas station in San Luis was robbed Saturday afternoon. An altercation during the arrest sent the suspect to the hospital. Police responded to a report of a “strong-arm robbery” at the Chevron off Los Osos Valley road and highway 101. This was at 12:45 Saturday afternoon.

The 28-year-old suspected entered the station, went behind the counter, took merchandise and threatened the store clerk. Then he and a “female companion” left on foot and headed toward Target. Police arrested him in the Target parking lot, but he was “non-compliant” and sustained minor injuries during his arrest.

The gas station on Los Osos Valley road is right across the freeway from the Prado homeless center.

There are quite a number of homeless people who live along the Bob Jones bike trail off lower Higuera in that neighborhood.