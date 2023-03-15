Chimney Rock Road 03.15.2023

Several hundred north county residents remain isolated after raging flood waters washed out a section of Chimney Rock road. That occurred just south of lake Nacimiento during heavy rains last Friday.

So, residents of Running Deer Ranch, Cal-Shasta and Tri-Counties neighborhoods travel by boat via the lake Nacimiento marina to reach the outside world.

Now that the rain has stopped, the county public works department is scheduled to travel out there today to assess the damage. They’ll ascertain how to bridge the deep gorge in the roadway.

Many hope the county will place a temporary bridge over that creek so people can get in and out of those neighborhoods.

An estimated 400 people are isolated by the washed out Chimney Rock road.