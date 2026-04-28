Public Comment For Morro Bay Hazardous Waste Facility Closure 04.28.2026

The San Luis Obispo county integrated waste management authority has submitted a closure plan for the Morro Bay permitted hazardous waste collection facility.

The county of San Luis Obispo has approved this closure plan, reviewed in compliance with California regulations, determining it has met all requirements for hazardous waste facility closure.

Hazardous waste and materials must be properly managed and disposed of. Closure activities must meet performance standards for protection of human health, and documentation of closures must be submitted within 60 days of completion.

The county has announced the opening of a public comment period for this closure, effective through May 27th.