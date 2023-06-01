Cholame Y Fatal Crash 06.01.2023

Another fatal car crash at the Cholame Y Tuesday night, the scenario was familiar.

A car headed toward Fresno turned into the path of a vehicle traveling westbound from Bakersfield.

31-year-old Jesse Moore of Gilroy was driving westbound. He was killed in the crash.

37-year-old Kayleigh Person was headed easbound on 46 in a ford explorer. 41-year-old Emma Pearson was a passenger in her vehicle.

They each sustained minor injuries.

During groundbreaking on the new interchange at that location, supervisor John Peschong called it a dangerous interchange, that’s the good news. Work is underway to improve it, but it still remains a deadly interchange.

Tuesday’s fatal accident is one of a long list of fatal crashes at the Cholame Y dating back even before James Dean was killed in a similar accident at that interchange on September 30, 1955.