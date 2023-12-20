CHP Entering Christmas Day MEP 12.20.2023

The California Highway Patrol will be entering its Christmas day maximum enforcement period.

The period starts on Friday, December 22nd at 6 in the evening, and will continue through just before midnight on Monday, December 25th.

All available officers will be deployed on roadways during this period to intensify enforcement efforts. The focus of the MEP will be speed enforcement and impaired driving.

CHP says it made 639 arrests for DUI during last year’s Christmas MEP, but untfortunately 26 people were killed in crashes within the CHP’s jurisdiction.

CHP encourages safe and responsible celebration this holiday season.