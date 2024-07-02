CHP Entering Its Maximum Enforcement Period For Fourth of July 7.02.2024

The California Highway Patrol announced they will be entering their maximum enforcement period for the fourth of July holiday weekend.

The MEP will begin at 6 pm on July 3rd, and continue through Sunday, July 7th. During this time period, all available CHP officers will be on patrol to encourage safe driving, and to assist motorists when needed.

CHP says during last year’s Independence Day MEP, 68 people were killed in crashes throughout the state, with nearly half of the vehicle occupants killed in a crash within CHP jurisdiction were not wearing a seatbelt.

CHP encourages drivers to keep themselves and others safe by designating a sober driver, or using public transit or a ride-share service.