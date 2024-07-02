CHP Distributing Over $25 Million to Fight Impaired Driving 7.02.2024

The California Highway Patrol announced they are distributing more than $25 million in grant funds to 102 California law enforcement agencies, nonprofit organizations, and crime laboratories to address the dangers of driving while under the influence.

The grants come from proposition 64, which tasked CHP with administering grants for education, prevention, and enforcement programs to help communities combat impaired driving.

Eighty-two recipients will use funds to address impaired driving in their communities, nine of them will use the funds to teach local communities about the dangers of driving under the influence, and eight recipients will go to Toxicology Crime Laboratories.