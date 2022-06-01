CHP Identifies Deceased Driver 06.01.2022

The California Highway Patrol identifies a man who was killed when his car left highway 101 and crashed near the base of the Cuesta grade just outside San Luis.

31-year-old Eric Leon of Coalinga was driving southbound on the morning of May 26th. The call came in at six that morning, but CHP is not sure when the accident occurred.

They say Leon made an unsafe turning movement and collided with the guardrail. His car then rolled down the hill and landed on its roof. First responders found Leon dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the CHP.