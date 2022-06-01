Paul Pelosi Arrested for DUI in Napa Valley 06.01.2022

The husband of house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Napa Valley near the couple’s vineyard. Paul Pelosi arrested late Saturday night.

The 82-year-old businessman was booked in Napa county jail.

His bond was set at $5,000 for driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher.

It’s unclear if house speaker Nancy Pelosi was with her husband during his arrest.

He reportedly caused an accident in his late model Porsche, slamming into a jeep in Napa Valley.