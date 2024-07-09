CHP Officer Provides Information on 4th of July Crash at Cholame Y – 7.09.2024

The California Highway Patrol says they are unable to get a full press release and report for a crash that took place on the 4th of July at the Cholame Y.

CHP’s Templeton area officer Patrick Seebart says that the investigating officer has had time off since the crash, and was unable to provide a full report.

Seebart was still able to give some details of the crash: one vehicle was attempting to make a left turn onto northbound highway 41 from eastbound 46, when a vehicle traveling westbound on highway 46 collided into it. Seebart says that there were no serious injuries as a result from this collision.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision, and the investigation is still ongoing.