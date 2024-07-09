Supervisors Meeting This Morning, Paso Groundwater Basin 7.09.2024

The county board of supervisors will be meeting this morning at 9.

At the board’s last meeting, several controversial consent agenda items could not pass or be rejected due to the absence of supervisor Jimmy Paulindg, leaving a two-two vote on these items. The board agreed to bring these consent items back for its next meeting.

One of these items is a request to approve adding a section to the memorandum of agreement for the Paso Robles groundwater basin. The MOA would authorize the county to act as the contracting agent on behalf of the basin’s cooperative committee, as well as approve the financial obligation for each of the basin’s parties.

You can attend today’s meeting in person, or watch online.