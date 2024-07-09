City of Paso Beginning Phase 2 of Centennial Creek Project 7.09.2024

The city of Paso Robles announced they will be collaborating with Caltrans and the upper Salinas-Las Tablas resources conservation district to commence phase 2 of the Centennial Creek rehabilitation project.

The project begins July 10th, and will look to improve the Centennial Creek, which has suffered significantly from erosion, bank destabilization, damaged culverts, and habitat degradation. Construction of this rehabilitation project will last approximately 8 to 10 weeks.

For public safety, the city will close the walking path while heavy equipment conducts the work. This closure is estimated to last through late August.

Post-construction, the city says that a 3-year planting period and 7-year monitoring period will follow to ensure the project meets success criteria.