CHP Receives Grant To Amplify Reach to Latino Communities 10.13.2023

THE CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL HAS RECEIVED A 425 THOUSAND DOLLAR GRANT TO HELP AMPLIFY ITS OUTREACH TO THE SPANISH SPEAKING COMMUNITY IN CALIFORNIA.

CHP HAS RUN ITS ANNUAL EL PROTECTOR PROGRAM, ITS LONGEST-STANDING COMMUNITY OUTREACH PROGRAM, SINCE 1987. THIS YEAR’S PROGRAM RUNS OCTOBER 1ST, 2023 TO SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2024.

SPANISH-SPEAKING OFFICERS WILL SHARE TRAFFIC SAFETY TIPS DURING APPEARANCES ON SPANISH-SPEAKING MEDIA OUTLETS, AND WILL CONDUCT TRAFFIC SAFETY PRESENTATIONS WITH COMMUNITY PARTNERS IN A VARIETY OF VENUES THROUGHOUT THE STATE. FUNDING FOR THIS PROGRAM WAS PROVIDED BY A GRANT FROM THE CALIFORNIA OFFICE OF TRAFFIC SAFETY THROUGH THE NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION.