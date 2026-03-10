Fatal Traffic Collision Involving Motorcycle 03.10.2026

CHP has released information of a fatal traffic collision involving a motorcycle that took place on March 8th at about 9:30 pm.

CHP says they determined a 47-year-old Visalia resident, Russel Palomino, was riding his 2024 Harley Davidson eastbound on the 46 at a high rate of speed, east of Geneseo road. A 21-year-old Shandon male, Antonio Hernandez, was driving a 2019 Toyota corolla on the eastbound 46 as well, in the number 2 lane, ahead of the motorcycle.

CHP says that the motorcycle struck the rear of the Toyota, ejecting Mr. Palomino who sustained fatal injuries. The Toyota traveled out of control across the westbound traffic lanes of the 46, coming to rest on the westbound right shoulder, but none of the four occupants sustained any injuries.

The crash is pending investigation from CHP, and it is unknown of drugs and/or alcohol were a factor.