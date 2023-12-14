Christmas Light Parade in San Miguel This Weekend 12.14.2023

The city of San Miguel will be holding its 33rd annual Christmas lights parade this Saturday starting at 6 in the evening.

The parade will go through Mission street between 11th and 14th street. Bring warm clothes, friends and family, and set up early to enjoy the parade.

Four local restaurants will be open for the parade: Leo’s Cafe, Manny’s Pizza, the San Miguel Market & Deli, and the Elkhorn. Santa Claus will be available for a photo opportunity in the fire station’s training room following the parade.

The San Miguel firefighters association will continue its 17-year-tradition of collecting new, unwrapped toy donations for kids between the ages of 2 to 12 years old. Donations can be dropped off at the San Miguel fire station during businesses hours.

Enjoy the San Miguel holiday light parade this Saturday starting at 6 pm.