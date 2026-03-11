Sheriff’s Office Holding Awards Ceremony This Thursday 03.11.2026

The county sheriff’s office will be holding its awards ceremony on Thursday, March 12th at 10 am at the San Luis Obispo Veteran’s Hall, 801 Grand avenue.

The ceremony will honor recipients of lifesaving medals, meritorious service award, distinguished service awards, and medal of valor the meritorious award will be given to detectives who worked on a case of a missing woman from Arroyo Grande last year, where her body was recovered in a rural area along highway 198.

The medal of valor will be warded to a deputy who was involved in a late-night shooting near Templeton high school, where the suspect fired upon two sheriff’s patrol vehicles. The deputies involved in the incident will also receive distinguished service awards.