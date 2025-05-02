City of Atascadero Hosting Free Hazard Severity Zones Workshop 5.02.2025

On Wednesday, May 7th, from 3:30 to 5:30 pm, the city of Atascadero will be hosting a fire hazard severity zones workshop.

The workshop will provide information about the mapping process and results from the state fire hazard severity zones map. The recently updated map provides assessments of the potential for wildfire in the city’s boundaries, from moderate, to high, to very high. Property owners that live in very high zones must comply with more stringent requirements, the city says.

The public will be able to ask questions and provide comments on the map during the workshop, which will take place at the city hall front lobby, 6500 Palma avenue.