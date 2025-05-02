County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Suspects in Auto Scam Investigation 5.02.2025

In late March, the county sheriff’s office warned residents of San Luis Obispo county of an auto scam that had been reported by several victims in the past few months.

The reports say a group of Romanian nationals ask to purchase a vehicle in an online marketing platform, and arrange to test the vehicle. When testing, one person distracts the seller while another pours oil on the engine, causing it to smoke during the test, and the seller to agree to a below market value price.

Yesterday, the sheriff’s office announced they arrested two suspects in this investigation back in early April. The sheriff’s office says they conducted a traffic stop on highway 101 near highway 166, with three suspects inside: 37-year-old Alexandru Florea, a 17-year-old male, and an 11-year-old male. Inside the vehicle was a nearly empty bottle of engine oil, and a gallon jug that was partially full of engine oil.

The sheriff’s office says the three suspects were spotted earlier in Arroyo Grande attempting to purchase a car. The sheriff’s office arrested Florea, the 17-year-old was transported to juvenile hall, and the 11-year-old was turned over to child welfare services.