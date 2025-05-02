“2-Fer Tuesday” Returning to 2025 California Mid-State Fair 5.02.2025

The California Mid-State Fair has announced that “2-Fer” Tuesdays are returning for the 2025 season.

This promotional deal is available only on Tuesdays in the month of May: the 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th. The mid-state fair says during these days, the following offers will be available:

Purchase one adult season pass for $80, and you can receive a second adult season pass for free.

Or by purchasing one youth season pass for $40, you can receive a second youth season pass for free.

Season passes grant entry into all 12 days of the mid-state fair, July 16th through the 27th. Passes can be purchased from the fair’s main office, 2198 Riverside avenue, between 9 am and 4 pm, or online all day at: https://www.midstatefair.com/.