City of Atascadero Open House Event 7.17.2024

The city of Atascadero invites the public to an open house event on Wednesday, July 24th at historic city hall from 4 to 7 pm.

The open house’s purpose is to allow the public to provide input and share ideas on topics to consider during the analysis of the general plan update.

Residents will be given the opportunity to meet one-on-one with staff and the consultant team to discuss the project and ask questions.

A release by the city of Atascadero says the general plan update will lay the foundation for how infrastructure and community amenities can evolve to address housing, transportation, the economy, and sustainability.