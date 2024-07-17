County Health Dept Safety Tips For Mid-State Fair 7.17.2024

The San Luis Obispo county public health department has released a guideline for a safe and healthy visit at the California mid-state fair.

The department encourages attendees to keep cool and stay hydrated: take breaks in the shade, take advantage of cooler evening hours, bring empty plastic bottles to the fair, and use refill stations.

The public health department also says that Covid-19 is tending upward in San Luis Obispo county, and says widely available vaccines and masks provide good protection, as well as washing your hands often, especially after visiting animal areas. The health department also gives safety tips for livestock and animal exhibits.

Do not eat, drink, or put anything in your mouth while in animal display areas, wash your hands with soap and water after visiting these areas, keep an eye on young children, and keep all toys, pacifiers, baby bottles, and strollers out of animal exhibits.

The public health department encourages attendees to follow these precautions to ensure a safe experience.