Protecting What Matters 07.16.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Henry Rodgers, Chief National Correspondent, Daily Caller. Reporting to us directly from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, WI. Latest news and updates on the attempted assassination of former President Trump. Henry’s take on President Joe Biden’s future and much more.

*Steve Frank, Editor California Political News & Views. Discussion of continuing private sector layoffs plaguing California. Declining public school enrollment puts many school districts in a “doom loop”. Steve’s take on national politics and much more.