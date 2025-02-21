City of Atascadero & SLO Co Officially Begin Service with 3CE 2.21.2025

Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) announced that the city of Atascadero and county of San Luis Obispo have officially begun receiving 3CE service.

They are joining 33 other regional government partners with 3CE. 3CE’s release says they are a locally controlled public agency that “Procures access to renewable electricity on behalf of its customers.”

With 3CE, PG&E will continue to maintain the infrastructure and manage power delivery and billing.

3CE is working towards a 100% clean energy future, and offers rebates and incentives for projects that involve use of electric equipment.